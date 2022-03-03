American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American International Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of American International Group by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 501,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

