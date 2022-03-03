American International Group Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

