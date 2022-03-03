American International Group Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Amedisys worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 142.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $3,076,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $161.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.14. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

