American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.73% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.