American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,919. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $386.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.