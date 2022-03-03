American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 2,573 shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

