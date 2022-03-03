Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives C$1.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

USA remained flat at $C$1.37 during trading on Friday. 257,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,082. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$225.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.