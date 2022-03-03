Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives C$1.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USA remained flat at $C$1.37 during trading on Friday. 257,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,082. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$225.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.