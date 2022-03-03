Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $228.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

