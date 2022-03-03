Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 13,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,767. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

