Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $119.15 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

