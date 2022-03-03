Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.58.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
