Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 256,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 66.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.