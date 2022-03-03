Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 669,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

