Analysts Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $862.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $84,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

