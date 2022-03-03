Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

