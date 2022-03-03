Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $38.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.10 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $148.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

