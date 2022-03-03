Analysts Expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.47. Arco Platform reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,692,000 after buying an additional 1,067,277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,229,000.

Shares of ARCE traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 308,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,044. The company has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $35.12.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

