Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 223,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $279,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

