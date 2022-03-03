Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to report $51.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the highest is $51.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $219.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $231.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $231.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

HONE stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

