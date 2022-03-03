Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.89 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $115.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $410.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,658. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

