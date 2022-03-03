Analysts Offer Predictions for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $6.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.09. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.47 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $570.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

