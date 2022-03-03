Analysts Offer Predictions for Legrand SA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legrand in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.09. Legrand has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

