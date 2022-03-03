Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $72.42

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

