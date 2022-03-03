Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $95.38

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.38.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

