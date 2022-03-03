Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $84.43

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.38. 13,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,757. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.