Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $45.27

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Huntsman by 14.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 102,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

