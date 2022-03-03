Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $94.73

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. 3,888,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,336. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

