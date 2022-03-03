Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $42.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

SM Energy stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.15 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

