Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Unilever (UL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unilever (NYSE: UL) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Unilever was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Unilever is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Unilever was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

2/15/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/19/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2022 – Unilever was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/14/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Shares of UL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,955. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

