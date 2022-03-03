Analyzing FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FGI Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FGI Industries and Omega Flex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A

FGI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 145.25%. Given FGI Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex $130.01 million 11.49 $26.19 million $2.59 57.14

Omega Flex has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex 20.15% 49.45% 34.12%

Summary

Omega Flex beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Omega Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. It operates products under the following trademarks: TracPipe, TracPipe CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, and SolarTrac. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.