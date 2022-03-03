Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

