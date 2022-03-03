Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 29,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 364,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

MYPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

