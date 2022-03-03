Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a growth of 14,475.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POND opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Angel Pond has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

