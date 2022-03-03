Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,150 ($42.26) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.99) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,929 ($52.72) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,378.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,064.33. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,074.50 ($54.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.87) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,201.62).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

