AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.04.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

