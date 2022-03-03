Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $624.63

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.63 ($8.38) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.87). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.98), with a volume of 16,994 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.73) price objective on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 602.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £120.84 million and a PE ratio of 27.37.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

