ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.09.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.24. 444,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.89 and a 200 day moving average of $364.07. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $138,461,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $81,109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

