Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) vs. PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Critical Analysis

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PetVivo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PetVivo and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

PetVivo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.53%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55% Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70%

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and Antares Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 1,485.80 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -3.71 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.02 $56.20 million $0.38 9.32

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats PetVivo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.