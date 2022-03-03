Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.98 and the lowest is $4.77. AON reported earnings per share of $4.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.49. AON has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

