Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $114.00 at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 145.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

APLS opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

