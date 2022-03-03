Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First American Trust FSB’s Largest Position

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.82. 2,688,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

