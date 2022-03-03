Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

NYSE APR opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. Apria has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 3,433.32% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $38,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $145,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,357 shares of company stock valued at $12,711,927 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

