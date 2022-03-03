APYSwap (APYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $1.47 million and $114,220.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.06624628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.56 or 0.99938380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

