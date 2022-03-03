ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,663,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,658,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

