Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Buys $272,694.24 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE ACHR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. Archer Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.53.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
