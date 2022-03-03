Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lowered its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,123 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 26,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.