Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 771,162 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

