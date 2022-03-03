Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.24.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 346,091 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

