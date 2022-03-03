Argus Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.64. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.