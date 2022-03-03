Argus Raises Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $310.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.14.

NYSE BDX opened at $272.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

